Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when the Pakistan skipper went about leading his team to a thumping victory over arch-rivals India in their T20 World Cup match in Dubai last Sunday. This was revealed by the captain's father, Azam Siddiqui, on Saturday. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 68 against India on the big day, even as his mother was put on a ventilator following a surgery. Babar's father has posted a message on his Instagram account saying that the Pakistan captain played all three World Cup games "in severe distress".

"It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator," Azam Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

"Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now," he added, alongside a family photograph.

Pakistan are on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 showpiece, having won all their matches so far, including the 10-wicket drubbing of India in their opener.

"The purpose of sharing is to not criticise our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don't get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan," Siddiqui said.

Babar is captaining Pakistan for the first time in a global event and has done well so far, evidence of which is the team's unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan next face Namibia on Tuesday.