Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels any team can upset India in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup, highlighting the unpredictability of shortest format of the game. Hussain asserted that though India start the tournament as favourites but in T20 cricket, an "individual brilliance" can change the game. "They are favourites. I wouldn't say clear favourites because of the format. The shorter the game, things can happen. An individual brilliance, a 70 or 80 or 3 deliveries suddenly changes it the other way around. So anyone could upset India in any knockout game," Hussain said on Sky Cricket.

The former England skipper further mentioned that India don't have a plan B if their top-order fails in a do-or-die clash.

"When they get to a stage - you look at the last World Cup against New Zealand - and suddenly it's a low-scoring game and they don't have a Plan B, they got rolled over a very good New Zealand side. So that's going to be an issue for them."

"The knockout game, the expectations, everyone thinking that they will win. And the reason people think that is when you look at that line-up on paper, it has everything," Hussain added.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.