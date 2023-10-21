Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was extremely critical of Babar Azam and Co after they missed multiple catches during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Australia on Friday. Pakistan dropped the catch of David Warner early and the veteran batter went on to hit a massive century to guide Australia to a mammoth total of 367. Warner stitched together a record opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh and it took a special five-wicket haul from Shaheen Afridi to restrict them to a total below 400. Akhtar took to social media to point out that on a pitch that was providing assistance to bowlers, the fielders needed to hold on to the chances in order to give them a boost.

"As it is, you're not able to create opportunities. Atleast grab the ones which batters are giving. Come on guys, you cant drop so many catches!!!!!!" Akhtar posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

When Usama Mir grassed a dolly catch off David Warner in the Cricket World Cup match in Bengaluru on Friday, he kept up Pakistan's unwanted tradition of dropping catches against Australia.

Warner miscued a lofted shot off pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the fifth over but the ball sneaked through the hands of a confused Mir at mid-on.

Warner, 10 at the time, punished Pakistan by cracking his 21st ODI century, fifth in all World Cup matches, and went on to score 163 in a total of 367-9.

Warner's drop continued Pakistan's sloppiness in crucial Australia matches, starting at the 2015 World Cup.

In the quarter-final at Adelaide, Pakistan were defending a paltry 214-run target.

Australia were in a spot of bother at 83-3 when Rahat Ali grassed a simple catch off Shane Watson's miscued hook off pacer Wahab Riaz.

Watson recovered to hit 64 not out in Australia's six-wicket win on the way to lifting the World Cup for the fifth time.

Four years later in Taunton, Asif Ali dropped Aaron Finch off Riaz in the slips with the opener on 37. Finch went on to score 82 in Australia's 41-run win.

In the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai, Pakistan's Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade at deep mid-wicket when Australia needed 22 off the last two overs.

(With AFP inputs)