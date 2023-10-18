The Netherlands defeated South Africa by 38 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, beating a Test-playing nation at the tournament for the first time. Chasing 246 to win from a rain-reduced 43 overs after Dutch captain Scott Edwards made a crucial 78 not out, South Africa, one of the tournament favourites, were bowled out for 207 in the shadow of the Himalayas. In November last year, the Dutch sent South Africa crashing of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The victory was the World Cup's second major shock in three days after Afghanistan defeated defending champions England on Sunday.

A look at six other stunning wins in the history of the tournament:

Zimbabwe beat Australia by 13 runs, Nottingham, June 9, 1983 - Playing in their first ever One-Day International, Zimbabwe stunned an Australian side boasting the likes of Allan Border, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson in the opening game of the tournament at Trent Bridge.

Batting first, Zimbabwe rode on the back of an undefeated 69 from Duncan Fletcher on their way to 239-6 in 60 overs.

Kepler Wessels top-scored for Australia but they fell short as Fletcher then starred with the ball taking 4-42 after the Aussies had appeared to be cruising on 61 for no loss at one stage.

India beat West Indies by 43 runs, Lord's, June 25, 1983 - India shocked the two-time defending champions West Indies in the final having arrived at the World Cup with just 17 wins in their first nine years as an ODI team.

India managed to score just 183 with Kris Srikkanth the top scorer with a modest 38 as the West Indies pace battery of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall showed no mercy.

But then Mohinder Armanath (3-12) and Madan Lal (3-31) suffocated the flamboyant West Indies batsmen with Viv Richards managing the top score of 33.

Kenya beat West Indies by 73 runs, Pune, February 29, 1996 - Kenya struggled to 166 all out in this group stage fixture with Courtney Walsh and Roger Harper taking three wickets apiece.

But in what was heralded as one of the greatest ever shocks at the time, the African nation saw opening bowler Rajab Ali claim the prize wicket of Brian Lara for just eight runs.

Only Harper and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose 19 runs occupied 48 balls, reached double figures for the West Indies who were dismissed for just 93.

Maurice Odombe played a captain's role with 3-15 from his 10 overs.

Ireland beat Pakistan by 3 wkts (D/L method), Kingston, March 17, 2007 - Ireland marked St Patrick's Day in style by knocking Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in Jamaica.

The Irish attack skittled out the Asian giants for just 132, with future England paceman Boyd Rankin taking three wickets.

Ireland suffered a collapse of their own before Kevin O'Brien and Trent Johnston saw them to victory.

But there was a grim postscript to the match when Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer, the former England batsman, died in his hotel room that night.

Ireland beat England by 3 wkts, Bengaluru, March 2, 2011 - England piled up a seemingly imposing 327 for eight, with Jonathan Trott making 92 and Ian Bell 81 although John Mooney's four-wicket haul prevented a larger total.

In reply, Ireland lost skipper William Porterfield before they'd scored a run but Kevin O'Brien seized his chance to shine by smashing a World Cup hundred off just 50 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes.

After he was out, Mooney's 33 not out sealed a stunning win with five balls to spare.

Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs, New Delhi, 15 October, 2023 - Afghanistan recovered from a mid-innings wobble to post 284, with opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz's dashing 80 setting the platform against a wayward England attack before wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil added a vital 58.

Defending champions England lost wickets regularly as they floundered against Afghanistan's spinners, with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi doing most of the damage on a turning track.

Once Harry Brook fell for 66, only some late England fireworks prevented a bigger margin of defeat as Afghanistan snapped a 14-match World Cup losing streak.