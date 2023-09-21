South Africa were dealt twins blows weeks ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup after injured pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the tournament in India, head coach Rob Walter confirmed on Thursday. Bowling all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seamer Lizaad Williams have replaced the duo in the World Cup-bound squad. "It's hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over Cricket World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas," Walter said.

"We sympathise in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action," he added.

Nortje has a lower-back injury. The 29-year-old seamer experienced back spasms during the second ODI against Australia and underwent assessments and scans.

Magala, on the other hand, has a left-knee problem. Both Nortje and Magala were part of South Africa's initial 15-member squad for the marquee event.

However with the South African team set to leave for India on Saturday, both players failed to recover in time for the Cricket World Cup, forcing the team management to name replacements.

"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia," Walter said.

"They offer great skill sets and we're excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year's World Cup." Nortje's injury is a major blow for South Africa as he is one of the quickest bowlers in world cricket at the moment and has substantial experience playing in India. His express speed and ability to generate bounce makes him a valuable asset for the Proteas in all formats of the game.

Phehlukwayo is a like for like replacement for Magala. He showcased his batting prowess in the final ODI against Australia.

South Africa will begin their Cricket World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7.

South Africa's updated squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams. PTI APA SSC SSC