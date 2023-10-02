Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick-start from October 5 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. Defending champions England will be taking on New Zealand in the opening match. All the ten teams are now ready to set the stage on fire as the battle for the ultimate title of cricket will be intense. Team Afghanistan will be opening their campaign against Bangladesh on October 7 in Dharamshala. Looking at their past performances, the Hashmatullah Shahidi's men are looking like dark horses. However, their magnificent spin-lineup, featuring the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rehman, can make them a dangerous side for any batter.

Here are some stats about Team Afghanistan:

World Ranking

9

Match Schedule

October 07: v Bangladesh at Dharamsala (0500)

October 11: v India at New Delhi (0830)

October 15: v England at New Delhi (0830)

October 18: v New Zealand at Chennai (0830)

October 23: v Pakistan at Chennai (0830)

October 30: v Sri Lanka at Pune (0830)

November 03: v Netherlands at Lucknow (0830)

November 07: v Australia at Mumbai (0830)

November 10: v South Africa at Ahmedabad (0830)

Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Leading run-scorer in squad

Rahmat Shah: 3,269 runs; highest score 114; average 36.22; Hundreds 5; Fifties 23

Leading wicket-taker in the squad

Rashid Khan: 172 wickets; best bowling 7-18; average 19.53

Previous World Cup appearances

1975: Did not participate

1979: Did not participate

1983: Did not participate

1987: Did not participate

1992: Did not participate

1996: Did not participate

1999: Did not participate

2003: Did not participate

2007: Did not qualify

2011: Did not qualify

2015: Group stage

2019: Group stage

