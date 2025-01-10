Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra believes that Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will not find a place in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Chopra picked his 15-member squad for the ICC tournament and SKY was a massive omission in the team. Chopra said that although the star batter has been brilliant in T20 cricket, he has not been playing ODIs and his lack of runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will play a big role. On the other hand, he picked Shreyas Iyer as he is currently in good form and has played a number of big knocks in domestic cricket recently.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav won't be a part of this team. He is actually not playing ODIs and hasn't scored runs in Vijay Hazare as well. Sanju Samson hasn't played at all. One didn't play and the other didn't score runs, so their names are not going to come," Chopra explained on YouTube.

"Suryakumar Yadav isn't there but Shreyas Iyer is. Since the start of the World Cup, he has scored 620 runs in 15 innings, with two centuries, at a strike rate of 112 and an average of 52. Iyer is on fire."

Chopra also included all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he believed that there is no situation where the player can be dropped from the side if he is completely fit.

"Hardik Pandya has to be in the team, there is no doubt about that. He is playing the Vijay Hazare and played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. He has played a lot of cricket because the question was that he doesn't play," he said.

Aakash Chopra's India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.