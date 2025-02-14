What makes Rohit Sharma the people's captain? Recognised as a moder-day great, one of the most fierce openers India have ever had, Rohit has designed his own template when it comes to his approach with the bat. While results as a captain haven't all gone in Rohit's favour, once characteristic of his that no one can deny is his 'selfless' attitude. In a video that has surfaced on social media, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen passionately describing the 'selfless' cricketer that Rohit is.

Over the last few years, Rohit has led by example while defining Team India's new approach. Opening the batting for India, Rohit has tried to set a solid foundation for the team, without caring for his personal milestones. This is the character of the India skipper that Ashwin truly adores.

"One big quality of Rohit that I admire the most is that he is a selfless person. He is very selfless. If you are selfish, you won't go out there and play freely. You won't play aggressively. He has, so many times, not worried about landmarks and still scored big runs. I have massive respect for Rohit when it comes to that, and I am so happy he is showing that this is the way forward. He is saying: 'Yes, I scored runs today, but it is business as usual. My one-day form is good, but there are more people whom I have to praise and motivate,'" Ashwin said in a video on YouTube.

"What is remarkable? We need to normalise everything. We shouldn't keep promoting superstardom and super-celebrity culture. For the next generation, we need to normalise it. We are cricketers-we are not actors, we are not superstars. We are sportspeople, with whom normal people should be able to resonate," Ashwin added, doffing his hat to Rohit.

"So when players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have achieved so much in their careers, score big, it's business as usual. The goals should be bigger - it's not about the individuals."

This statement will give a sleepless night to under 18 fans



Selfless nation is back

pic.twitter.com/OYEPOZjhGK — (@Ro_45stan) February 13, 2025

Ashwin also credited Rohit for helping India adapt to the changing approach in ODI cricket. For the veteran all-rounder, Rohit has shown the rest of the team, the way forward by implementing changes in his own batting style.

"The game is changing. We all need to understand that cricket is bigger than any individual. He has shown the way forward. In Indian cricket, there has always been talk about improving averages, remaining not out, monitoring personal scores, looking at career averages, and securing a place in the squad. But, from our early days, we have been wearing the jersey and playing for the country. Rohit is playing the game and setting the example," Ashwin said.

"England, between 2015 and 2019, changed the game (ODI). India were actually late to the party. Who showed the way forward? Rohit Sharma. It took us eight years. Maybe, had it been six years, we would have won another trophy. So, Rohit was the burning light in the candle to change and transform this," Ashwin asserted.