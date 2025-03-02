Indian cricket team manager R Devraj left the side in the middle of Champions Trophy 2025 after his mother died on Sunday, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report stated that Devraj left for Hyderabad immediately after receiving the news. Devraj, who is currently the secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), was in Dubai with the Indian cricket team but it remains unclear if he will resume his managerial duties. India will play in the first semi-final match on Tuesday and if the Rohit Sharma-led side is able to reach the final, the summit clash will take place on Sunday.

"With deep sorrow, we inform you that our Secretary Devraj's mother, Kamaleshwari garu, has passed away. May her soul rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Devraj garu and his family," the HCA said.

Meanwhile, a gritty 79 by Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya's late blitz helped India reach 249-9 against New Zealand in the final group match of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

To do so, they had to defy some outstanding pace bowling from Matt Henry who returned figures of 5-42 -- his third five-wicket haul in ODIs -- from his eight overs and some breathtaking fielding.

Invited to bat first in Dubai, India were in trouble at 30-3 when Virat Kohli, playing in his 300th one-day international, departed off a stunning one-handed catch from Glenn Phillips.

Iyer and left-handed Axar Patel, who made 42, put on 98 for the fourth wicket to rebuild the innings against a disciplined New Zealand attack.

Pandya hit a run-a-ball 45 as he smashed four fours and two sixes to boost the total on a sluggish pitch.

The winner of the match will play Australia in the semi-final, with the loser taking on South Africa.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

(With AFP inputs)