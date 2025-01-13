Pat Cummins returns for Australia's ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan next month after skipping their Sri Lanka Test tour, with injured paceman Josh Hazlewood also in the squad announced Monday. Australian captain Cummins opted out of the Sri Lanka series starting later this month for the birth of his second child. He is also reportedly carrying a knee injury. Hazlewood was included in the two-time tournament winners' preliminary 15-man line-up after calf and side strains restricted him to just two Tests against India over the summer.

While they return, opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dumped, paying the price for his poor recent form after opening for Australia during their most-recent one-day series against Pakistan.

"This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year's successful tour of the UK and the more recent Pakistan home series," said chief selector George Bailey.

"It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan."

Cummins (C), Carey, Ellis, Hardie, Hazlewood, Head, Inglis, Labuschagne, Marsh, Maxwell, Short, Smith, Starc, Stoinis, Zampa. pic.twitter.com/OPgYBA7qtY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2025

The eight-nation Champions Trophy, between February 19 and March 9, will be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

