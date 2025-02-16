Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has raised concerns over fast bowler Haris Rauf's injury ahead of the Champions Trophy. Rauf limped off with an injury after bowling just 6.2 overs during the opening match of the recently-concluded tri-series against New Zealand in Lahore. Since then, he has been out of action for Pakistan, who face New Zealand in the opening match of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

After the match in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a medical update on Rauf, saying that the pacer "Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall."

"Following MRI and X-ray scans, it has been confirmed that Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday's match against New Zealand. The injury is not serious, and he is expected to be fully recovered for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which commences in Karachi on 19 February," read the statement on PCB's website.

"However, as a precautionary measure and part of his ongoing rehabilitation, he will not be available for selection against South Africa on 12 February," the statement added.

Ahead of Pakistan's Champions Trophy opener against New Zealand, Amir has warned the PCB not to risk Rauf if he has suffered a side strain. Amir revealed that if a player has suffered side strain, the recovery time for the injury is about six weeks.

"If Haris Rauf has a side strain, he cannot recover fully before six weeks. If it's just stiffness, then that's different. If it is a grade one or two side strain, no matter what, it will take six weeks, and then the rehab starts," Amir was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Amir feels it would be a "foolish" move if PCB decides to risk him despite the side strain issue.

"I got this injury during PSL a couple of years ago. If it is a side strain of grade one or two, then I don't think he can play the Champions Trophy. I think it will be foolish to risk his career for three matches of a tournament because he won't be able to give his 100 per cent," he added.

Pakistan Champions Trophy squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.