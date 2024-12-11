Former Pakistan cricket team captain Rashid Latif made a mammoth statement regarding the Champions Trophy 2025, saying that the tournament should not happen anymore. During a recent event, Latif said that Pakistan should say no to the competition before BCCI takes any further step. He went on to say that such a step by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will send a big message to the cricketing community. The tournament was supposed to take place in Pakistan but the situation has become complicated after India refused to travel for their matches citing security concerns. While the ICC has suggested a 'hybrid' solution that will see India play their matches in Dubai, nothing concrete has been announced yet.

"Champions Trophy shouldn't happen anymore. You should say no before they refuse,” Latif said.

"We have always been made scapegoats, be it Afghan war or cricket. PCB, ACB, and ICC are the same as they can't fight against the BCCI. They have the chance to push Pakistan to the front. We have joined hands and are fighting against it, but the only fear is that if India boycotts, where do we stand."

"Pakistan should boycott the Champions Trophy now. Before BCCI takes this step, PCB should take it. Champions Trophy shouldn't happen anymore"



Amid the ongoing impasse on Pakistan's hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025, the decision on the next year's marquee event is likely to be announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, sources told IANS on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which holds the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy, has reportedly demanded a written assurance from the international body on the hybrid model for future ICC tournaments after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) communicated to ICC that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan abiding by the Government of India's policy.

Amid the stand-off, PCB has agreed to accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy with India playing its matches in Dubai while the rest of the tournament will be staged in Pakistan. India will also play the semifinal and final matches in Dubai, subject to qualification.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," sources told IANS

