India sub-junior men's hockey coach Sardar Singh praised his team's character and commitment after they completed an unbeaten run to win the inaugural AHF Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 in Muscat. Speaking after India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the final to clinch the title and qualify for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, Sardar credited the players' hard work, Hockey India's support and the team's preparation for the historic triumph. Reflecting on the title-winning campaign, he said the team's consistency throughout the tournament was a reward for months of dedicated preparation.

“I am immensely proud of the character and commitment shown by every player throughout the tournament. Winning all our matches, including three victories against Pakistan, reflects the hard work the boys have put in over the past few months,” he said.

The former India captain said the achievement would serve as a major confidence boost for the young squad as they prepare for bigger international challenges.

“This gold medal and qualification for the FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup are richly deserved and will give these youngsters tremendous confidence for the future,” he added.

India dominated the inaugural championship from start to finish, winning all seven of their matches. They opened with successive victories over Bangladesh (7-3 and 8-3), followed by emphatic wins against hosts Oman (14-0 and 10-1). The team then defeated Pakistan twice in the Elite Pool by 7-4 and 7-3 scorelines before overcoming the same opponents 3-1 in the final to lift the trophy.

Sardar also acknowledged the role played by Hockey India and Punjab University in the team's successful campaign.

“I would like to sincerely thank Hockey India for continuously investing in and supporting the development of our young players by providing them with every opportunity to excel,” Sardar stated.

He added, “I would also like to express my gratitude to Punjab University for hosting our national coaching camp and providing world-class training facilities. The excellent infrastructure and support we received created the ideal environment for the team to prepare, and it played an important role in our success in Muscat.”

The gold medal not only marked India's first Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship title but also secured the team's place at the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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