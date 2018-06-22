India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Hockey: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will take on traditional rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament that gets off at Breda, Holland, from Saturday. India will be facing off against many of the top teams in the world after they meet Pakistan. India are ranked at No. 6 in the world, while Pakistan are No. 13. However, when it comes to a battle on the ground between these two sides, ranking and other numbers are consigned to the dustbin as they go about their business with renewed vigour. Even the present match promises to be another in a long list of humdingers between the two sides.
When is the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match?
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Where is India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match?
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match will be played in Breda, Netherlands.
What time does The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match hockey begin?
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match begins at 5:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match?
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match will be shown on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports HD1.
How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match?
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy hockey match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.
All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from Hockey India.