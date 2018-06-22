India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Hockey: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will take on traditional rivals Pakistan in the opening match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament that gets off at Breda, Holland, from Saturday. India will be facing off against many of the top teams in the world after they meet Pakistan. India are ranked at No. 6 in the world, while Pakistan are No. 13. However, when it comes to a battle on the ground between these two sides, ranking and other numbers are consigned to the dustbin as they go about their business with renewed vigour. Even the present match promises to be another in a long list of humdingers between the two sides.