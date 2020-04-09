Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Hockey

Hockey World Cup Winner Diwan Stranded In US, Seeks Government Help To Return Home

Updated: 09 April 2020 17:58 IST

Ashok Diwan desperately sought help to get back to country from the USA, where he is struck due to travel restrictions.

Hockey World Cup Winner Diwan Stranded In US, Seeks Government Help To Return Home
Ashok Diwan made a distress call to the Indian Olympic Association. © AFP

The Sports Ministry on Thursday swung into action after hockey Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup winning team, Ashok Diwan desperately sought help to get back to country from the USA, where he is struck due to travel restrictions. The spike in COVID-19 pandemic cases across the globe has forced the countries to enforce lockdown in their territories. His deteriorating health adding to the trauma, the 65-year-old Diwan made a distress call to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, requesting him to take his plea to the higher authorities.

Ministry sources confirmed that Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has received the letter and has forwarded the same to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The Sports Minister has asked appropriate authorities to evaluate the situation and take a call on this matter," a Sports Ministry source told PTI.

Dhyanchand awardee Diwan had first approached Batra for help.

"I need your help as I am stuck in USA and have developed some health problems. I had to attend hospital in emergency last week in California. I am not feeling well these days, moreover doesn't have insurance here. The medical costs are very high here," Diwan wrote to Batra, who also heads International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"Originally, I was supposed to fly back on 20th April by Air India but due to the ongoing epidemic situation my travel dates have been pushed back.

"I request a favour for forwarding this message to Honourable Sports Minister and External Affairs Minister for helping me with a hospital for my check up or if they can arrange earlier departure from San Francisco to India," he added.

The hero of 1975 World Cup-winning team also promised to pay all the bills after returning to India.

"Kindly, treat this urgent as I am really in bad health here," he said.

Diwan, a member of the 1976 Olympic team, travelled to Sacremento in December last year to spend time with his son, who works there.

"My father went to the US in December and was scheduled to return on April 20. He went alone to meet my brother, who is unmarried and working there. But suddenly he fell sick and had to rush to an emergency facility there after complaining of high blood pressure and anxiety," Diwan's daughter Arushi told PTI.

"Through medical tests, conducted there, it came to light that he has heart problem. The system is different is the US and right now it is very strict because of the situation there. The doctor gave him a month's medicine but it is not helping him.

"Moreover, he forgot to get his medical insurance this time. The check up approximately cost him USD 700, so you can imagine how costly medical treatment is in the US. He is now anxious and is desperate to comeback home at the earliest," she said.

Diwan's wife Sunita and daughter Arushi didn't hide their anxiety and helplessness.

"We are feeling really helpless. My brother is alone with Papa there but the situation is critical in US, far worse than India. So, we decided to approach Batra (Narinder Batra) uncle. Hope, the government will step in and help us," Arushi said.

The pandemic has created an unprecedented health scare as more than 1.5 million positive cases have been registered worldwide with 87,320 deaths across 192 countries since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

The United States, where the pandemic is spreading rapidly, has so far recorded 432,132 cases, including 14,817 deaths, massive figures compared to India where close to 5800 positive cases have been recorded with about 170 deaths.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Hockey
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ashok Diwan said, "Originally, I was supposed to fly back on 20th April"
  • Ashok Diwan's deteriorating health is adding to the trauma
  • Dhyanchand awardee Diwan had first approached Batra for help
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Hockey India Contributes Rs 21 Lakh To Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund
Coronavirus: Hockey India Contributes Rs 21 Lakh To Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund
Coronavirus: Hockey India Donates Rs 75 Lakh More To PM-CARES Fund
Coronavirus: Hockey India Donates Rs 75 Lakh More To PM-CARES Fund
Hockey India Contributes Rs 25 Lakh In Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Hockey India Contributes Rs 25 Lakh In Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic
Indias Hockey Team Hold Edge Due To Preparation Despite Coronavirus: Coach
India's Hockey Team Hold Edge Due To Preparation Despite Coronavirus: Coach
Indian Hockey Teams Focussed On 2020 Olympics Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian Hockey Teams Focussed On 2020 Olympics Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.