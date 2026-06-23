Padma Shri awardee and Indian hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia expressed happiness and pride over her journey in hockey, recalling how she was once afraid to step out of her house and viewed playing the sport as an impossible dream. She described visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan with her family as a deeply meaningful moment. Savita emphasised the importance of the FIH Pro League as ideal preparation against the world's best teams and voiced confidence about India's prospects at the upcoming Women's FIH Hockey World Cup. With India placed in a favourable pool, she said the team is aiming higher than previous podium finishes and will be targeting the gold medal.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the prestigious honour to Punia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"I am definitely very happy because I have had a long journey in hockey...There was a time when I was afraid to even leave the house, and playing hockey felt like a distant dream. Today, I get to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan with my family, so it is a truly significant moment for me... If you want to compete against the top teams in the world, the Pro League is the best tournament. Beyond that, we have the World Cup ahead, where we are placed in a very good pool, and we are confident. We talk about having silver and bronze, so we have to go for gold this time," Punia told ANI.

Along with Punia, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, and Bhagwandas Raikwar will receive Padma Shri, while Vladimir Mestvirishvili will be honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously, and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj is set to receive the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Awards 2026 are being conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. During the second Civil Investiture Ceremony on June 23, a total of 65 Padma Awards are scheduled to be presented, including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards.

The first Civil Investiture Ceremony for the Padma Awards 2026 was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were conferred.

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