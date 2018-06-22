 
don't
miss
More Languages
All Sports
Hockey

Champions Trophy Hockey: India vs Pakistan Contest To Get Tournament Going

Updated: 22 June 2018 13:31 IST

India will clash with Pakistan in the tournament opener in Breda, Holland.

Champions Trophy Hockey: India vs Pakistan Contest To Get Tournament Going
On Sunday, June 24, India will take on Olympic champions Argentina. © Hockey India

India will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the lung-opener of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament, beginning in Breda, Holland, on Saturday. As always, the India-Pakistan clash is the highlight of the tournament that also features Olympic champions Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Holland. According to a Hockey India (HI) release, taking on Pakistan, ranked No.13 in the world, India ranked at World No.6 should have no qualms in overcoming the challenge albeit they keep their emotions in check and stick to the game plan.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh, who took over the post recently, put things in perspective. "Getting off to a winning start is vital because it sets the momentum for the rest of the tournament. There will be no room for emotions when we take on Pakistan. The team will play against them like any other team where we go for the three points," HI quoted him as saying.

"We have prepared well for this tournament and are confident of a good performance. Our focus will be on playing to the structure and executing our strategies against each opponent without making any errors," asserted Harendra Singh.

Over the past year, India had enjoyed convincing victories over their nemesis right from the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 when they had beaten Pakistan in the final. This was followed by a double victory in the Hockey World League semi-final in London 2017 and the Asia Cup in Dhaka where India lifted the title after 10 years.

But at the recent XXI Commonwealth Games, Pakistan held India to a draw.

"There is no doubt we need to be smart in our defence, not allow easy penetration into the striking circle. We must avoid conceding PCs (penalty corners) against Pakistan or Argentina who we play in the second match," said Harendra Singh.

On Sunday, June 24, India will take on Olympic champions Argentina.

Comments
Topics : India Pakistan Hockey
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The India-Pakistan clash is the highlight of the tournament
  • The tournament also features Argentina, Australia, Belgium and Holland
  • India had enjoyed convincing victories over their nemesis
Related Articles
Champions Trophy Hockey: India vs Pakistan Contest To Get Tournament Going
Champions Trophy Hockey: India vs Pakistan Contest To Get Tournament Going
India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Hockey: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy Hockey: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Harendra Singh Eyeing Olympic Dream In Different Role In Tokyo
Harendra Singh Eyeing Olympic Dream In Different Role In Tokyo
PR Sreejesh To Lead 18-Member Indian Men
PR Sreejesh To Lead 18-Member Indian Men's Hockey Team For Champions Trophy
Harendra Singh Replaces Sjoerd Marijne As Indian Men
Harendra Singh Replaces Sjoerd Marijne As Indian Men's Hockey Team Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.