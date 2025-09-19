Veer Ahlawat began his campaign in the FedEx Open de France with a round of even par 71 and is now T-71 at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche on the DP World Tour Shubhankar Sharma had another difficult start to a week in France as he shot 2-over 74 and is placed T-127 on the leaderboard. At the end of the first round, Englishman Marcus Armitage led the field. A former winner on the DP World Tour, Armitage made eight birdies in 10 holes between the sixth and 15th holes to set himself up for a strong start. Despite a late bogey on the 17th he held the lead by two strokes.

Ahlawat started the first round on the first with a bogey but picked up the dropped shot quickly on the third hole.

Ahlawat closed the front nine with a bogey on the eighth and a birdie on the ninth.

On the back nine Ahlawat dropped a shot on the 15th and birdied the 16th to end the day with three birdies and three bogeys.

Sharma started on the 10th Tee and picked up a shot on the 12th hole before dropping it on the 14th.

He made another birdie on the 17th before having a double bogey on the 18th.

Having entered the front nine with score of 1 over par, Sharma dropped shots on the second and fifth holes with a bogey and a double bogey respectively.

He closed the round with a birdie on the sixth, bogey on the seventh and a birdie on the eighth for a disappointing 74.

Behind leader Armitage, lying in second place were Min Woo Lee and Julien Guerrier, with both players shooting rounds of 5-under 66 for the day.

