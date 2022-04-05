Story ProgressBack to home
Tiger Woods Says "As Of Right Now, I Am Going To Play" Augusta Masters
Tiger Woods could make a return to competitive golf in the Augusta Masters, which is set to take place on Thursday.
Tiger Woods during a practice session.© AFP
Tiger Woods plans to play the 86th Masters starting Thursday at Augusta National, making an incredible return to competition 14 months after suffering severe right leg injuries in a car crash. "As of right now, I am going to play," Woods said.
The 15-time major champion plans to play a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday and will make a final decision after seeing how his body recovers from that effort.
More to follow...
