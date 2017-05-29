 
Tiger Woods Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Updated: 29 May 2017 21:56 IST

Former world No 1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol but was later released.

Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday morning and later released. © AFP

Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Police in Florida confirmed that the 14-time Major winner was taken into custody at around 3 am local time. He was later released at 10.50 am on his own recognizance.

The former world No 1 golfer has not played a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He had withdrawn because of continuing problems with his back. The 41-year-old underwent a back surgery in April. It was his fourth surgery on his back in the past three years.

This incident comes a week after he posted on his website that he wants to make a return to professional golf. "I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," he said on his website.

"Presently, I'm not looking ahead. I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It's just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I'm walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There's no hurry," Woods added.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Tiger Woods Golf
