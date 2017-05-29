Tiger Woods Arrested For Driving Under The Influence

Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida. Police in Florida confirmed that the 14-time Major winner was taken into custody at around 3 am local time. He was later released at 10.50 am on his own recognizance.

The former world No 1 golfer has not played a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February. He had withdrawn because of continuing problems with his back. The 41-year-old underwent a back surgery in April. It was his fourth surgery on his back in the past three years.

This incident comes a week after he posted on his website that he wants to make a return to professional golf. "I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," he said on his website.

"Presently, I'm not looking ahead. I can't twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It's just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I'm walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There's no hurry," Woods added.

(With AFP inputs)