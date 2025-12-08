Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain, is now serving as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). Kapil, who arrived in Jaipur last week for a PGTI Tour event, had an exclusive conversation with NDTV and advised the current generation to stay connected with at least one sport. "If your mind is that of a sportsman, it will reflect in your daily routine. It will benefit your career as well, and the country will also gain from it," Kapil told NDTV.

Speaking about golf, he explained that it is a sport that requires good courses, and that PGTI is continuously working for the development and support of professional golfers.

After his aggressive batting days in cricket, Kapil Dev now appears equally enthusiastic about promoting the popularity of golf. Praising Jaipur's Rambagh Golf Course, Kapil Dev said that it is a magnificent course, connected to the historic legacy of the former royal family. He remarked, "There should be a strong culture of golf here, so that more and more people get involved in the sport."

He added that if better golf courses are built in the country, children will take up the sport and golf will find a new direction.

Recently, at the NDTV World Summit, the 66-year-old Kapil made an interesting comparison about how golf and cricket have affected his life differently.

"I played cricket for India for 15 years and now I also play golf. But I've made more friends in golf because I play with different people every week. If you go to England, Mumbai, or Kolkata, you meet new people there. In cricket, no one lets you come close," said Kapil.

"I regret that in cricket, I didn't make any friends other than my fellow cricketers. But I have made more friends in golf."