SSP Chawrasia's Allegations Are False, Rubbish: IOA

New Delhi:

The Indian Olympic Association on Friday reacted with shock at the allegations made by one of the country's top golfers SSP Chawrasia, who had lashed out at the national Olympic body and Sports Ministry for the shoddy treatment meted out to him and others during the Rio Olympics.

Chawrasia also claimed that he was yet to receive the full amount of promised Rs 30 lakh, earmarked as preparatory money for the Rio Olympics.

Terming Chawrasia's claims as "rubbish and false", the IOA said in a statement that it never promised to give the golfer Rs 30 lakhs.

"IOA is shocked to read the allegations made by Mr Chawrasia (golfer participated in Rio Olympic Games 2016) in the various newspapers that IOA promised Rs 30 lakhs. This is rubbish and false statement he has given to newspapers.

"We condemn this allegation and confirm that IOA never made promise to Chawrasia of Rs 30 lakhs," the IOA claimed.

The IOA further gave a list of items which it had given to Chawrasia. The items include casual and ceremonial kits, pocket allowances amounting to Rs 47,000 and overseas insurance of Rs 1,600.

A livid Chawrasia on Thursday lashed out at the IOA and said the shoddy treatment meted out by IOA officials at the Rio Games made him feel like a "servant".

"There were no proper arrangements right from vehicle arrangement. It was freezing cold and kept raining and they did not even arrange an umbrella or raincoat for us. They would behave as if they were 'maalik' (owners) and we were their 'naukars' (servants)," Chawrasia had claimed.

"We were asked to wait at the airport for four hours for a vehicle and (Anirban) Lahiri came on his own. We were feeling so bad. Now we will think twice before representing India at Olympics. We don't like to keep on harping on this subject as we want to concentrate on the tougher assignments ahead," he added.