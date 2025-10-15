India's 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain and current President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Kapil Dev will take centre stage on Day 2 of the NDTV World Summit 2025. One of the most iconic figures of Indian sports, Kapil will discuss the growth of golf in India. Kapil will be a part of the session "NDTV ProAm and the Business of Golf", exploring the rapid rise and potential of golf as a sport and business in India.

Kapil Dev: Early life

Born on January 6, 1959, in Chandigarh, Kapil Dev rose through the ranks in Indian domestic cricket playing for Haryana. Kapil's performances highlighted an incredibly rare talent in him, with regards to Indian cricket - a fast-bowling, powerhitting all-rounder. He went on to make his debut for India in 1978.

Kapil Dev's playing career

Kapil Dev is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. He captained India to a first-ever Cricket World Cup title in 1983, paving the way for the rise of the sport in the country. For India, Kapil amassed 131 Tests and 225 ODIs for India, slamming more than 9,000 runs and taking close to 800 wickets across formats.

Career as part of PGTI

Kapil Dev was chosen as the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) in June 2024, having earlier served as a board member and as the vice-president. A keen golfer, he introduced the lucrative Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational Tournament.

Achievements

Kapil Dev's greatest achievement for India came when he led Team India to their first World Cup in 1983.

At the time of his retirement, Kapil held the record for the most wickets of any player in Test cricket, with 434.

During the 1983 World Cup, Kapil smashed 175* against Zimbabwe, which was then the highest score by an individual batter in an ODI.

About NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025, to be held on October 17-18 in New Delhi, is a premier gathering of global leaders, innovators, and thinkers from politics, science, technology, and business. The summit will explore the theme of Risk, Resolve, and Renewal, addressing the challenges and opportunities shaping the next decade. It will be held in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.