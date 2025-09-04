Indian golf is getting a fresh, exciting twist - thanks to the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL). And leading the charge is pro-golfer Shiv Kapur, who believes this league could change the way India sees the game. "For a while, we've been crying out for a new format - something new, something different," Kapur says. "The greatest part about IGPL is that it brings men and women together. Not many sports allow that on the same field."

Golf's T20 Moment

Kapur compares the new format to cricket's transformation with T20.

"In 2013, when I did a league, I tried to shorten the format. Today, people don't have five hours to watch golf. Just like T20 brought in new fans to cricket, IGPL wants to do the same for golf."

Yuvraj Singh's Star Power

The league also features cricket legend Yuvraj Singh as co-founder. "He's really converted into a true golf fan," Kapur says with a smile. "He once told me - I never woke up at 5:30 a.m. to play cricket, but I do for golf now! Having someone like Yuvraj, who understands leagues and has played sport at the highest level, is a huge plus.

And let's be honest - in India, for any sport to sell, you need cricket and Bollywood. Luckily, we've got one of the biggest cricket icons with us."

Taking Golf Beyond the Elite

Golf in India is often seen as an expensive, elite sport. Kapur admits this is a challenge. "What we need are public golf courses, driving ranges, and academies to make the sport accessible. The league is not just about tournaments - it's about building an entire ecosystem."

He recalls a memory from Rajasthan: "I was hitting balls in a field, and kids came up asking, 'Yeh hockey hai? Lohe wali khel?' That shows how little people know about golf. IGPL wants to change that by making golf simpler, friendlier, and more relatable."

Going Global, Building Champions

IGPL isn't stopping at India - the league is already planning tournaments in Dubai and Sri Lanka.

"The more competition players get, the better they become," says Kapur. "This exposure will help Indian golfers perform better at the Olympics, Asian Games, and beyond."

One League, Many Opportunities

Kapur doesn't see IGPL as competition to existing tours. "We're a country of 1.4 billion people, and only 100 golfers get to play on one tour. If there are two tours, that number doubles.

In fact, there's room for 10 leagues in India! More leagues mean more opportunities, more talent, and more fans."

Building the Future of Golf

The vision for IGPL is long-term. "Rome wasn't built in a day," Kapur says. "This is not just a league. It's about building golf in India - from public driving ranges to mini-parks and urban golf.

The dream is to make golf accessible, exciting, and a sport for everyone."