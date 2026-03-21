Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur praised NDTV DP World PGTI Pro-Am Golf and advised the state governments to invest in the sport. He said that the initiative can be started with an aim to increase the number of golf courses in a state. "One best thing about this tournament is that corporates are also here, professionals are also here, and amateurs are also here, so it gives them an opportunity to talk about the game as well as their business and other activities," said Anurag Thakur.

"We have seen many young, bright players who come from very humble backgrounds but do extremely well in the field of golf. It is not an easy sport to pick up. The state governments should target increasing the number of golf courses they have. Sports is a state subject. The states must invest in this and create real estate, hospitality and other activities around it to make it more viable. A stand-alone golf course may not be feasible, but multiple activities around it may make it more sustainable. So, mixing it with tourism, culture, hospitality and real estate will be a win-win situation for the states," he added.

#NDTVDPWorldPGTIGolfProAm | "One of the best things about the NDTV DP World PGTI Golf Pro-Am Tournament is that it brings corporates, professionals, and amateurs together - giving them a unique opportunity to connect over both the game and business": Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur... pic.twitter.com/NFy2zr3Dxe — NDTV (@ndtv) March 21, 2026

Meanwhile, NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Kanwal said that the aim of the tournament is to take the game of golf beyond the greens.

"More than anything else, it is an opportunity for the golfers to interact and form connections with the larger corporate world, with the bureaucrats and the politicians. The idea is to take golf beyond being limited to the greens and take it to the masses. When you play golf yourself, exposure, opportunity and amplification are very important. That is the role that NDTV stands to play," he said.

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf.

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people onto the fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired-but genuinely experienced by a far broader community.