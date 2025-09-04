IGPL will be hosting India's first-ever professional tour to feature both men and women playing on the same platform. The integrated format not only redefines how golf is played in India but also reflects their commitment to promoting inclusive excellence and athlete empowerment. To achieve their mission of strengthening the foundation of the sport in India, IGPL is the umbrella partner of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) - the official governing body for golf in India. The landmark agreement underscores their joint commitment to nurturing emerging talent and building a sustainable pathway for India's Olympic golf aspirations.

To create an overall impact on the ecosystem and to funnel rising talent, the IGPL tour will be played across different cities in the build-up to the first edition of the league between September and December.

IGPL will also be onboarding mentors and legends of the sport to ensure the franchise teams have the best exposure and guidance to bring together an engaging competition and exposure to the athletes across the board.

IGPL is also tying up with various schools and universities in India to make headway in developing grassroots talent, with the support of the Indian Golf Union.

Icon players announced for the League so far: Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, Jyoti Randhawa.

The IGPL Tour is designed to create an overall impact on the golfing ecosystem and to funnel rising talent into the league. The platform is designed to promote inclusivity and empower athletes across the country, offering a multi-city professional tour that kicks off in Chandigarh, where the action will take place from September 10th to September 12th.

Full IGPL Tour 2025 Schedule:

Chandigarh - Sep 10 - Sep 12: Chandigarh Golf Club

Greater Noida - Sep 17 - Sep 19: Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida

Pune - Oct 1 - Oct 3: The Poona Club Ltd. Golf Course

Hyderabad - Oct 24 - Oct 26: Golf Course - TBA

Kolkata - Oct 29- Oct 31: Tollygunge Club

Jamshedpur - Nov 5 - Nov 7: Beldih Golf Course

Mumbai - Nov 18 - Nov 20: Bombay Presidency Golf Club

IGPL & Asian Tour Joint Sanctioned - Nov 27 - Nov 30 - Kensville Golf Resort

Ahmedabad - Dec 2 - Dec 4: Golf Course, TBA

UAE - Dec 8 - Dec 11: Golf Course TBA

Sri Lanka - Dec 23 - Dec 25: Royal Colombo Golf Club