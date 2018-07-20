Valtteri Bottas To Stay At Mercedes With Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes confirmed on Friday that Valtteri Bottas will continue as team-mate to Lewis Hamilton for at least another year. A day after announcing that defending four-time champion Hamilton had agreed a two-year blockbuster contract extension keeping him at Mercedes until 2020, the team said they had retained Finn Bottas for next year with an option for 2020. "I'm really pleased," said Bottas. "I love working with this team, I love the team spirit, the atmosphere in the team and everyone is pushing so hard for the results.

"I will keep doing all my best to achieve those results. I will give 100 per cent as always."

Team chief Toto Wolff said: "Valtteri's performances have been excellent this season and, if not for our mistakes and his misfortune, he could be leading the drivers' championship.

"When we took the decision in favour of Valtteri for 2019, it wasn't just about his undoubted speed and work ethic, but also a question of character.

"His relationship with the team, including Lewis, is open and trusting, without any politics at all. Those are the ingredients you need when you're fighting strong rivals in both championships and they mirror the values inside the team."

Meanwihle, Hamilton had also ended speculation over his future on Thursday as the four-time world champion signed a blockbuster two-year contract extension with Mercedes.

Hamilton's deal is worth a reported 40 million pounds (USD 52 million) per year, cementing the British star's status as Formula One's highest-paid driver and his country's top-earning sportsman.

Following months of speculation about the negotiations and whether Hamilton would move to another team, the 33-year-old is now tied to Mercedes until the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Hamilton insisted he had always been on course to remain with Mercedes, telling the team's website after the announcement: "This contract extension has basically been a formality since Toto and I sat down during the winter, so it's good to put pen to paper, announce it and then get on with business as usual.