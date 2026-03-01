Arvid Lindblad is Formula 1's newest sensation. At just 18, he is set to drive for Racing Bulls, the sister team of multiple-time F1 world champions Red Bull Racing. While his mercurial talent has seen him shoot up the racing ladder in no time, his journey holds a special appeal to India, with his maternal roots tracing back to Punjab. Lindblad made a special visit to India just a week before his long-awaited F1 debut, for the Red Bull Moto Jam event, and spoke candidly on his Indian heritage and on the potential return of the Indian Grand Prix. He also shared his thoughts on tackling the 2026 regulations, handling pressure, going shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and the influence of former Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko on his career.

On 2026 regulations

While the brand new F1 car regulations for the 2026 season have been described as "GP2" by some experienced, Lindblad shared insights into his first-hand transition from Formula 2 to Formula 1.

Arvid Lindblad: "Last year's car was very fast and it really was very impressive to drive and it was a big step from F2 for sure. Now there is less of a step just because the cars are slower. I'm kind of just driving to what I've got."

"You could argue it's easier because it's slower, but I think it's much more complicated now. Because there's a lot more new elements, a lot more things you have to be aware of whilst driving."

Handling pressure as a rookie

Lindblad enters the F1 2026 season as the only rookie on the grid. The 18-year-old never doubted his capability to be among motorsport's very best.

Arvid Lindblad: "To be honest, from when I started this journey when I was five, I always believed I could be in Formula One, and that was always what I was working towards. That was always what it was gonna be, that was always what I was working towards."

"I'd say generally just the F3 year for me was a confidence booster, and I think quite an important year in my career because it was a big step. There's not many people that go from F4 to F3. I was racing against guys that were three, four years older than me and I did really well that year."

Relationship with Max Verstappen

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is arguably the benchmark of modern F1. Quite like Lindblad, Verstappen was another sensation to emerge from the Red Bull young driver programme. So what kind of relationship do they share?

Arvid Lindblad: "Max has always been really friendly. I've known him now for a few years and he's always been very nice, very kind whenever I've wanted a bit of help or a bit of advice on some stuff. He's always been very willing to help out and not just saying a short word answer, really trying to go into detail to really actually help."

"I think it's quite easy in life and in sports in general when things do well to sometimes change a little bit in the limelight. But I think the fact that he's still so humble and still so kind."

Looking up to Lewis Hamilton

Lindblad was born the year seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton won his very first title. In the following years, Hamilton evolved into one of Lindblad's racing heroes. The 18-year-old recollected one memorable interaction with Hamilton.

Arvid Lindblad": "Lewis was the one who I'd say I sort of looked up to a bit more growing up. I think the only thing was last year I played Uno with him, with him and Isaac, actually, in one of the races, which was quite a cool moment for me."

Influence of Helmut Marko

Behind the rise of every Red Bull driver has been the influence of the team's former advisor Helmut Marko. Now 82, Marko also played a crucial role in Lindblad's growth, before leaving the team in 2025.

Arvid Lindblad: "I have a really good relationship with Dr. Marko. I'm extremely grateful to him for bringing me on to the junior programme and all the help and guidance he's given me. We always had a really good relationship. We were always very honest with each other and that really helped me to improve."

"We keep in touch. I'm a bit sad to see him go, but on the other hand, I think it's really impressive that someone of his age was still able to fly around to all the races in F1, showing his passion for the sport. So yeah, we'll keep in touch. I still message him now every now and again, and hopefully we might even see him at a race this year."

On Indian heritage and the Indian Grand Prix

Arvid Lindblad's entrance gives India a chance to root for one of their own in Formula 1. Lindblad shared his experience of the country.

Arvid Lindblad: "I'm very proud of my roots. I've really enjoyed the past couple of years when I've come to India to really explore that side of my heritage and my background a bit more."

"I mean, I've been brought up with many of the Indian sort of traditions and the traditions - the general culture, eating Indian food and celebrating Pooja's - all these kinds of things from an early age. So for me, when I've come to India, it's always been very exciting, even just to see how similar, you know, what my upbringing was."

"(The Indian GP) has been a bit of a topic in the last week or so. Obviously, it's very exciting for me as well. As someone of Indian heritage, I'd be very excited to have an F1 race in India. Let's see what happens."