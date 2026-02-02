More than a decade after Formula 1 last roared through Greater Noida, the Indian Grand Prix may finally be edging towards a comeback. The Indian government has stepped up efforts to bring the sport's biggest spectacle back to the Buddh International Circuit, addressing the very policy and tax roadblocks that forced F1 out in 2013. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Buddh International Circuit last week and urged promoters to engage a professional event management company to revive top-tier motorsport at the venue. While there is no official date on the Formula 1 calendar yet, sources from Sports Ministry indicate that discussions are underway between the government, Formula 1 Management and other key stakeholders about a potential return.

According to Sports Ministry sources, the focus this time is clear: fix the issues that killed the Indian Grand Prix the first time around.

The Indian GP debuted in 2011 on the 5.125-kilometre Buddh circuit, quickly establishing itself as a late-season highlight on the F1 calendar. Packed grandstands, global television exposure and a state-of-the-art facility made India a serious new player in the sport. Sebastian Vettel won all three races held between 2011 and 2013, each time on his way to a world championship with Red Bull Racing.

But the promise didn't last. The race was dropped after 2013, undone not by a lack of fans or racing quality, but by financial strain triggered by government policy. Authorities classified Formula 1 as “entertainment” rather than a sporting event, slapping it with heavy entertainment and luxury taxes. That decision stripped the race of tax exemptions typically granted to major sporting events and pushed hosting costs sharply higher.

Customs duties on imported cars, equipment and personnel further complicated matters, adding millions to the bill for teams and organisers. Jaypee Sports International, which built the circuit at a reported cost of over USD 400 million, struggled to absorb the losses. A planned break in 2014, followed by a hoped-for return in 2015, never materialised.

Now, after years of absence, the government appears ready to course-correct. With India's growing automotive culture and a large, aspirational middle class, the commercial appeal of the market remains strong. Formula 1, which has aggressively expanded into new territories, knows the long-term upside India offers.

Still, the road back won't be simple. The F1 calendar is crowded, with 24 races in the 2025 season, and competition for slots is fierce. India will need to offer more than nostalgia — it must demonstrate regulatory clarity, financial stability and a long-term vision.