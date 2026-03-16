Kimi Antonelli said Monday that he is eyeing further Formula 1 success after the teenage Italian announced himself on the world stage with victory in the Chinese Grand Prix. The 19-year-old won his maiden GP from pole position on Sunday and was greeted by media and enthusiastic fans as he touched down in his native Bologna. "I'm so happy for the win and to have brought the Italian flag back onto the highest step of the podium," Antonelli told reporters.

"It's a starting point and I hope I can keep going because we're on the right track. It won't be easy."

Antonelli, who took over Lewis Hamilton's old seat at Mercedes at the start of the 2025 season, is the first Italian to win an F1 GP since Giancarlo Fisichella 20 years ago.

He finished in front of Mercedes teammate George Russell and Ferrari's Hamilton after becoming the youngest pole sitter in F1 history.

And Antonelli even hinted that he was aiming to be become the first Italian to win the drivers' championship since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

"I've removed a bit of weight from my shoulders, I'm more relaxed. It's the kind of result which gives you strength and more awareness of what you can do," he said.

"There's another, bigger step, which is the most difficult. I'm sure that if I do everything well we can get there."

Antonelli's win was huge news in Italy and led to tennis superstar Jannik Sinner dedicating his Indian Wells triumph to F1's rising star.

"I was really surprised by Sinner's homage, I sent him a message because I really appreciated it, it was really nice of him," he said.

Antonelli sits four points behind Russell in the world championship standings with the Japanese GP coming up on March 29.

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