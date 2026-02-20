Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has dismissed Max Verstappen's suggestion that new F1 regulations could influence the Dutch driver's future in the sport. The four-time champion has been a vocal critic of the sweeping changes to F1 regulations for 2026, calling the cars, which rely more on electrical power than before, “no fun” to drive and likening them to all-electric series Formula E “on steroids”. In comments on an episode of the “Up to Speed” podcast released Thursday, Verstappen also said the regulations wouldn't help the “longevity” of his career.

“I met yesterday Max, because as you know Max is incredible and he has a way of saying something that could be sometimes interpreted in a certain way,” Domenicali told reporters during preseason testing in Bahrain on Thursday.

“I guarantee to you that Max wants (to) and does care about Formula 1 more than anyone else. He has a way of putting the point that he wants to say in a certain way, but we had a very constructive meeting.”

Domenicali added: “My style is always to be very prudent and try to solve the things internally, as it should be, because we don't have to highlight things that actually are not in the interest of the fan. And we know that Max will be part of the future of Formula 1, and of course it's very important that we listen to him, and as we are listening to all the top drivers that are very important in this sport.”

Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 at the age of 17, making him the youngest driver in the history of the sport, and has publicly mused over potential retirement before.

When he made his 200th career race start in 2024, Verstappen said he believed he was closer to the end of his career than the start. He's known for his enthusiasm for other racing series and made his debut in endurance sportscar racing in Germany last year.

In the podcast episode released Thursday, the 28-year-old Dutch driver was asked about how close he might be to retirement from F1.

“Definitely closer to the end, that's for sure. Honestly, it's a tough one. I would say of course the current regulations are not helping the longevity of my career in Formula 1, let's say like that,” Verstappen said.

“I'm very happy with my career anyway already in Formula 1. I can easily leave it behind. I have a lot of other projects.”

