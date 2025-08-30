Oscar Piastri snatched pole position Saturday for the Dutch Grand Prix, locking up the front of the grid with his teammate Lando Norris as McLaren maintained their dominance of Formula One. Piastri clocked a lap record time of one minute 8.662 seconds, 0.012 seconds ahead of Norris to give himself a valuable advantage for Sunday's race. It was the fifth pole position of the season for the Australian driver, who is seeking to extend his nine-point world championship lead over Norris.

Norris had had the edge over the Australian in all three practice sessions so far, but Piastri hit back when it counted to give himself an advantage for the race.

"That was the definition of peaking at the right time," Piastri said after the qualification.

"It was looking like a bit of a tricky weekend so far so to come out with that, I'm pretty stoked."

Norris was phlegmatic about his second place on the grid, noting there was barely anything between the two McLarens.

"There's not too much to complain of. I think there were a couple of places where I wasn't quite on a good enough limit and consistently losing a bit too much lap time today," he told reporters.

"So, some places and things I need to work on, but otherwise the laps were good and I'm still pretty happy."

'Very happy'

Home favourite Max Verstappen -- in the unfamiliar position of outsider for his home Grand Prix -- qualified in third position.

Verstappen currently sits 97 points behind Piastri in the world championship standings and has admitted that his Red Bull is off the pace this season.

He will be hoping that the famously unpredictable weather at the North Sea beach circuit of Zandvoort will play a role, as he is regarded as a brilliant wet weather driver.

He declared himself "very happy" with his third place on the podium, saying the crowd "really got the adrenaline pumping".

The four-time world champion admitted that his main aim come Sunday would be to stay at the head of the pack chasing the McLarens.

"Qualifying was the best that I've felt all weekend," he said.

"Still not of course on the level of McLaren, but at least to be P3 (third on the grid) is very good for us."

Rookie driver Isack Hadjar scored an impressive fourth place on the grid for Racing Bulls, ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

One of the key talking points in the paddock ahead of this Grand Prix has been the downbeat mood of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

His high-profile move from Mercedes to Ferrari has not started as planned and he sparked retirement concerns when he recently described himself as "completely useless".

He had an unhappy time on Friday, twice spinning his Ferrari, and he qualified in seventh, just behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll span off early into the gravel in the first qualifying session after touching the grass and losing control.

An unusual race hazard also made an appearance in the shape of a fox, which sauntered across the track in front of Leclerc's Ferrari, fortunately making it safely to the other side.

Grid position is seen as even more important at Zandvoort than elsewhere as it is a challenging circuit to overtake.

