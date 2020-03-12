 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Formula 1

McLaren Pulls Out Of Australian GP After Positive Coronavirus Test

Updated: 12 March 2020 17:12 IST

McLaren withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

McLaren Pulls Out Of Australian GP After Positive Coronavirus Test
McLaren withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. © AFP

McLaren on Thursday withdrew from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities," it said in a statement.

More to follow...

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix McLaren McLaren
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Fernando Alonso Hints At Possible F1 Return
Fernando Alonso Hints At Possible F1 Return
Lewis Hamilton Heads To Monaco With Heavy Heart After Loss Of Niki Lauda
Lewis Hamilton Heads To Monaco With Heavy Heart After Loss Of Niki Lauda
Fernando Alonso Departs With Donuts, Praise And Penalties
Fernando Alonso Departs With Donuts, Praise And Penalties
Carlos Sainz Replaces Fernando Alonso At McLaren
Carlos Sainz Replaces Fernando Alonso At McLaren
Fernando Alonso Confirms Formula One Departure With Emotional Post
Fernando Alonso Confirms Formula One Departure With Emotional Post
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.