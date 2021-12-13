Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 World Championship in a "dramatic" title showdown against Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen was confirmed F1 World Champion after the FIA stewards rejected Mercedes' appeal over the result at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes, who won the constructor's title for an eighth straight season, were infuriated by how the final laps of the race played out after Williams Racing's Nicholas Latifi's crash triggered a 'Safety Car' period.

Verstappen, who had started the title-deciding race on pole position, trailed the Englishman since the first lap, but overtook him on the final lap of the race following Latifi's crash.

Moreover, the Dutchman had used the safety car to pit for fresh tyres while Hamilton remained out on much older tyres.

Verstappen's title triumph garnered mixed reactions from the F1 fraternity as several former and current drivers expressed their views after the conclusion of the race.

Many others like cricketers and footballers too tweeted in disbelief at what they had just witnessed.

Promoted

Here are some of the reactions:

"Hats off to Max...big congrats & respect!!! Also an awesome performance by Lewis...it's been an epic F1 season!" Nico Rosberg, who won the F1 title in 2016, tweeted.

Hats off to Max...big congrats & respect!!! Also an awesome performance by Lewis...it's been an epic F1 season!



Here's my title reaction from the #AbuDhabiGP paddock https://t.co/bFtIgrE12t — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) December 12, 2021

"Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we've just seen," Williams' George Russell, who will partner Lewis Hamilton from next season at Mercedes, wrote on Twitter.

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we've just seen. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

"I'm new to F1 and it's been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I'm no expert on it but I feel like there's some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today ? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else's crash? He literally raced the perfect race under the highest pressure and gets the World Championship taken away from him. Seems like common sense to keep the lead that you'd raced so hard to gain. Shame it had to end like that," England football team skipper Harry Kane wrote in a series of tweets.

I'm new to F1 and it's been amazing to watch Lewis and Max battle it out. I'm no expert on it but I feel like there's some bizarre rules that give an unfair advantage like today ? Why should Hamilton be penalised for somebody else's crash? — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 12, 2021

"WHAT A BOSS! @Max33Verstappen," Dutch football team captain Virgil van Dijk tweeted.

WHAT A BOSS! @Max33Verstappen — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 12, 2021

"1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win," India limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma posted.

1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021

"As for this guy, he's an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver. Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen - a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season," British Television personality Piers Morgan tweeted.

As for this guy, he's an absolute nut-job but what a brilliant racing driver.

Whatever your thoughts on what happened, that final lap manoeuvre was just sensational. Congrats @Max33Verstappen - a worthy champion in the greatest ever F1 season. pic.twitter.com/k1E4DacswE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2021

"What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he's had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would've been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season," Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Verstappen.

What a race!



Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more.



However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he's had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would've been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

"There are no words," Mercedes tweeted after Chequered Flag in Abu Dhabi.

There are no words. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 12, 2021

"Very happy for everything, for Max and for my team! In the end we were able to support and make a difference in the result. A shame not being able to finish the race with another podium in the bag, but happy with the season. Thank you for all your support during this intense season! (Translated from Spanish)" Sergio "Checo" Perez, who is Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, tweeted.

Muy contento por todo, por Max y por mi equipo! Al final pudimos apoyar y hacer diferencia en el resultado. Una pena no poder terminar la carrera con otro podium en la bolsa, pero contento con la temporada.

¡Gracias por todo su apoyo durante esta temporada intensa! #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/wNqzdIlQZU — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) December 12, 2021

"Well done @HondaRacingF1," Former Haas F1 team driver Romain Grosjean tweeted.

It was a compelling end to a championship for the ages, played out over 22 spell-binding acts from Bahrain to Baku, Austin to Abu Dhabi.