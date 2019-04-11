 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Formula 1

Party-Pooper Lewis Hamilton Focused Only On Winning 1,000th Race

Updated: 11 April 2019 17:15 IST

The Mercedes star is facing multiple challenges this season, primarily from Ferrari, who go into the third race of the season with the fastest car.

Party-Pooper Lewis Hamilton Focused Only On Winning 1,000th Race
Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks back. © AFP

Lewis Hamilton sounded a warning ahead of the 1,000th grand prix on Sunday, saying he was focused only on victory, adding: "I'm not one for special days like this." The Mercedes star from Britain is facing multiple challenges this season, primarily from Ferrari, who go into the third race of the season with the fastest car. But that did not stop the 34-year-old winning in Bahrain two weeks ago after the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc lost power towards the end.

Hamilton, a five-time world champion, was dismissive Thursday of the party atmosphere surrounding this weekend's milestone Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

"I'm not one for birthdays, I'm not one for anniversaries, I'm not one for special days like this," said Hamilton, who is a point behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the top of the early drivers' standings.

"It's absolutely no different to any other race weekend for me.

I'm here to do one job, and one job only, and that's winning.

"It does not matter if it's the 1,000th, 2,000th or 10,000th (race), it's an irrelevant figure for me."
That steely resolve looks set to be put to the test this weekend in Shanghai, where the Briton has triumphed five times and is a crowd favourite.

Shanghai has one of the longest straights in Formula One, which will suit Ferrari's searing pace.
Hamilton does not expect his Mercedes team to have closed the gap in that department, and sees the Red Bull team as a serious threat too.

Cautioning however that the season is in its infancy, Hamilton said that he hopes to beat the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel fair and square, rather than hope they suffer some kind of mechanical problem.

"I hope that we do not have to rely on reliability and hope that we have a much closer race," he said.

"Qualifying was ok in the last race, but the race was a big delta (to the Ferrari speed).

"I hope this weekend is closer between us because this is a great track to have a real race. 

"The closer it is, the better."

Comments
Topics : Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Valtteri Bottas Chinese Grand Prix Mercedes
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lewis Hamilton is a five-time world champion
  • Hamilton sees the Red Bull team as a serious threat
  • Shanghai has one of the longest straights in F1 which will suit Ferrari
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton Wins Bahrain Grand Prix After Charles Leclerc Heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton Wins Bahrain Grand Prix After Charles Leclerc Heartbreak
Ferrari Rookie Charles Leclerc Claims Maiden Pole With Lap Record
Ferrari Rookie Charles Leclerc Claims Maiden Pole With Lap Record
Sebastian Vettel Leads Ferrari 1-2 In Bahrain Practice
Sebastian Vettel Leads Ferrari 1-2 In Bahrain Practice
Lewis Hamilton Warns Mercedes Of Ferrari Recovery In Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton Warns Mercedes Of Ferrari Recovery In Bahrain
Valtteri Bottas Upstages Lewis Hamilton At Australian Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas Upstages Lewis Hamilton At Australian Grand Prix
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.