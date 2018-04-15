Chinese Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo Storms To Sensational Victory, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel Finishes Eighth
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won a sensational Chinese Grand Prix in thrilling style on Sunday when he stormed through the field from sixth place after taking on fresh tyres under a safety car. The Australian, who only made it into qualifying with seconds to spare after his blown engine had to be rebuilt, took the lead with just 10 laps to go in Shanghai when he charged past race leader Valtteri Bottas, who finished second in a Mercedes. Kimi Raikkonen was third for Ferrari. Championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who led from pole until the first set of tyre stops, dropped back to finish eighth after colliding with Max Verstappen, who was penalised 10 seconds for hitting the German.
Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton crossed the line fifth behind Verstappen but was promoted to fourth after the Dutchman's penalty was applied.
Formula One world championship standings after the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday:
Drivers
1. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 54 pts, 2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 45, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 40, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 37, 5. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 30, 6. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 22, 7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 22, 8. Max Verstappen (NED) 18, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 12, 10. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 11, 11. Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) 6, 12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 3, 13. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 2, 14. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 1
Constructors
1. Mercedes 85 pts, 2. Ferrari 84, 3. Red Bull 55, 4. McLaren 28, 5. Renault 25, 6. Toro Rosso 12, 7. Haas 11, 8. Sauber 2, 9. Force India 1