When FC Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund reflects on Harry Kane's impact in Germany, he does not speak merely of the goals the Englishman scored but of his transformational elite presence that has redefined the definition of a complete player, both on the field and off it. Ahead of another demanding campaign, the leadership at Bayern Munich has thrown its full weight behind the England captain's push for the Ballon d'Or honour. Speaking to NDTV on the sidelines of the Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup, Christoph Freund couldn't stop singing praises about Kane's standing at the apex of global football.

"First of all, I think he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or," Freund declared. "He played a really outstanding season, and he is an outstanding player for us and also for the England national team. We will see, but it means a lot also for Bayern Munich when you have one of the best players in the world playing in your team. We will see what's coming, but in the end, it will be a really great thing for everybody."

The sentiment within the club is unanimous. With Kane posting relentless numbers, scoring approximately one goal per game across competitions, alongside leading England to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Kane's profile as a complete, modern forward makes a compelling case for the Golden Ball.

With Kane currently in the final year of his deal, his future in Munich remains is a hot topic of discussion. The situation has also put rival clubs across Europe on alert. However, Freund expressed supreme confidence that the 32-year-old's journey in Germany is far from over.

"First of all, he feels really well here in the club and also the family feels really fine in Munich," Freund confirmed regarding ongoing contract extension talks. "They love to be there and he reached a new level of his career, and therefore we are really optimistic. But we will see, we are in good talks."

Photo Credit: Vera Loitzsch/Bundesliga via Getty Images

The Supporting Architecture At Bayern Munich

Beyond the spotlight on Kane, Bayern's sporting director outlined how the club has built an environment designed for sustained elite performance, with head coach Vincent Kompany leading the charge.

Freund spoke about Bayern's new signing Ismael Saibari as a crucial piece to complement the squad's attacking engine alongside Jamal Musiala. "He is a really, really good player, he can play more positions up front. He brings us a little bit more physicality; he can score goals, he is a very intelligent player... It's a really, really important signing for us," he said.

Unlike previous summers, Bayern completed key transfer targets swiftly prior to major international tournaments. "This was our big goal to do this in the early time of the transfer period, because then you have not a lot of stress in the end and in my opinion you can make the deals a little bit easier and a little bit cheaper."

Praising the head coach Kompany's influence over his first two years in charge, Freund added: "He was a leader and you can feel this every day, and he is a really hard worker. He was from the beginning a really strong personality in the dressing room."

As Bayern Munich set their sights on an even more successful season this term, the message from its sporting hierarchy is clear: Harry Kane stands at the centre of their ambitious vision, both as the club's focal point and as football's rightful player of the year.

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