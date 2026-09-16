East Bengal vs Al-Hussein Highlights, AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Al-Hussein in their opening AFC Champions League 2 2026-27 encounter at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday. The Red and Gold Brigade did not get off to a promising start, but they capitalised on their first big chance in the 10th minute as Dani Ramirez gave his side an early lead. In the 40th minute, Anwar Ali doubled East Bengal's lead with a close-range header. In the second half, Mahmoud Al Mardi pulled one back for Al-Hussein, before Ahmad Assaf scored the equaliser for the Jordanian side.
Here are the Highlights from East Bengal vs Al-Hussein AFC Champions League 2 match:
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Match ends in a draw!
The referee blows the final whistle! Al-Hussein pushed relentlessly in the closing stages, creating some nervy moments for East Bengal, but failed to find the winner. The match ends in a 2-2 draw.
East Bengal 2-2 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: GOAL!!! Scores level!
GOAL!!! Obieda Al Namarnah delivers a perfect cross into the box from the left flank, and Ahmad Assaf finishes it brilliantly. The forward makes a well-timed run into the box and guides the ball into the back of the net with a fine first-time finish.
East Bengal 2-2 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: EBFC continue to lead!
With four minutes of regulation time left on the clock, East Bengal continue to lead 2-1.
East Bengal 2-1 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Brilliant comeback from Al-Hussein!
Al-Hussein have clearly dominated East Bengal in the second half so far. The Jordanian side has been excellent going forward and has created a number of promising opportunities. They, however, continue their search for an equaliser.
East Bengal 2-1 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: GOAL! Al-Hussein fight back
GOAL!!! A defensive error from H. Bhatt and a brilliant finish from Mahmoud Al Mardi pull one back for Al-Hussein. Bhatt fails to make a routine interception, allowing Mahmoud Khrouba to collect the ball on the left flank. He drives into the box and cuts it back for Al Mardi, who slides in to apply a fine finish.
East Bengal 2-1 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Chance there!
Dani Ramírez receives a pass from Edmund Lalrindika inside the box and goes for the far post with his left foot. He curls his shot towards goal, but the ball sails wide of the far post.
East Bengal 2-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Action resumes!
The second half is underway in Jordan. Al-Hussein build an attack down the left flank early after the restart, but lose possession inside the box due to a poor pass.
East Bengal 2-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: EBFC 2-0 at half-time!
This has been a brilliant first half from East Bengal's perspective. They scored two goals through Dani Ramirez and Anwar Ali, while also riding their luck on a couple of occasions to maintain a clean sheet.
East Bengal 2-0 Al-Hussein (Half-time)
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: GOAL!!! EBFC 2-0 up!
GOAL!!! Anwar Ali doubles East Bengal's lead! The Indian club is right on top of this game now. The defender rises highest to meet the cross and powers a close-range header into the centre of the goal.
East Bengal 2-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Changes goes begging!
J. Gupta whipped in a cross from the left flank, but E. Lalrindika failed to convert it. He found himself in a one-on-one situation with the Al-Hussein goalkeeper and only needed to beat him, but sent his effort over the bar.
East Bengal 1-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Corner for Al-Hussein!
Mahmoud Al Mardi earns a corner for his side. Can they make it count this time? Oh, no! A golden opportunity goes begging. It only needed a tap-in, but Al-Hussein fail to apply the finishing touch.
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE:Good defence!
It could have been a good chance for Al-Hussein as their striker managed to break into the East Bengal box. Anwar Ali showed good defensive awareness and cleared the danger with ease.
East Bengal 1-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE: Corner for EBFC!
That is a fine cross from the right flank into the box, but Al-Hussein's defence deals with it comfortably. East Bengal earn a corner, but fail to make it count. Al-Hussein launch a counter-attack, but they too lack the finishing touch.
East Bengal 1-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE Score: What a save!
Prabhsukhan Gill makes a brilliant save there! Al-Hussein's Yousef Qashi gets on the end of a corner with a header, but Prabhsukhan shows excellent reflexes to get a hand to it and avert the danger.
East Bengal 1-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE Score: That was close!
Aref Al Haj takes a shot, but it sails over the bar. It was a good effort from the Al-Hussein winger, but he missed the target by a small margin.
East Bengal 1-0 Al-Hussein
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE Score: GOAL!!!
GOAL!!! East Bengal break the deadlock in the 10th minute of the game! E. Lalrindika fires the ball towards goal, and the goalkeeper fails to deal with it properly. The ball deflects off his hands and falls kindly for Dani Ramirez, who nets the rebound.
East Bengal 1-0 Al-Hussein (10')
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE Score: Poor passing from EBFC!
Not a good start from East Bengal. They have been poor with their passing in midfield, while Al-Hussein's interceptions have been impressive on multiple occasions.
East Bengal 0-0 Al-Hussein (7')
East Bengal vs Al-Hussein LIVE Score: Match begins!
The action is underway in Jordan! Have a look at the starting XIs -
East Bengal LIVE Score: Match to begin at 9:30 PM IST!
The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST. East Bengal and Al-Hussein have been placed in Group D alongside Iraq's Al Shorta SC and Oman's Al Seeb Club. The two sides have no previous head-to-head record, as this will be their first-ever meeting.
It is worth noting that the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.