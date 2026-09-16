East Bengal vs Al-Hussein Highlights, AFC Champions League 2: East Bengal squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Al-Hussein in their opening AFC Champions League 2 2026-27 encounter at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan, on Wednesday. The Red and Gold Brigade did not get off to a promising start, but they capitalised on their first big chance in the 10th minute as Dani Ramirez gave his side an early lead. In the 40th minute, Anwar Ali doubled East Bengal's lead with a close-range header. In the second half, Mahmoud Al Mardi pulled one back for Al-Hussein, before Ahmad Assaf scored the equaliser for the Jordanian side.

Here are the Highlights from East Bengal vs Al-Hussein AFC Champions League 2 match: