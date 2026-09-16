East Bengal vs Al-Hussein Live Telecast, AFC Champions League 2 Match: East Bengal begin their AFC Champions League 2 2026-27 campaign on Wednesday with a match against Al-Hussein. The Kolkata giants qualified for the tournament after a 4-1 win over Kuwait's Al Arabi SC in the preliminary round. East Bengal have been placed in Group D alongside Al-Hussein SC, Iraq's Al Shorta SC and Oman's Al Seeb Club. The two sides have no previous head-to-head record, as this will be the first-ever meeting between East Bengal FC and Al-Hussein SC.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 Match Live Telecast:

When will the East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played on Wednesday, September 16.

Where will the East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match be played?

The East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match will be played at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

What time will the East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match start?

The East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match?

The East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India.

Where can you follow the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match?

The East Bengal vs Al-Hussein, AFC Champions League 2 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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