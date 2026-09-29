Brazil's tour of Australia continues with another round of friendly fixtures, as the Selecao look to bounce back from the surprising 1-1 draw against the Socceroos in the previous fixture. Brazil looked set for a defeat after Nestory Irankunda's free-kick put Australia in front, but Ryan's late equaliser helped the touring side salvage some pride. Tony Popovic's Australia proved in the last game that they can match Brazil if the players give their all on the field. The 1-1 draw in the previous game has increased Popovic's expectations of his team even more. For Brazil, who will be flying to India for another friendly on 3rd October after this game, nothing less than a win would be welcomed. Though it's a friendly match, Ancelotti is eager to end his team's wretched away run.

When will the Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match take place?

The Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match will take place on Tuesday, September 29.

Where will the Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match take place?

The Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match will take place at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium

What time will the Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match start?

The Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast the Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match?

The Australia vs Brazil football friendly will not be aired live on TV in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match?

The Australia vs Brazil, Football Friendly match can be streamed on:

Australia: Broadcast live on Network 10; live-streaming on Paramount+ through a subscription.

Brazil: TV Globo, sportv, ge tv and Globoplay

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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