Brazil came from behind to beat a gallant Australia 4-2 in an entertaining friendly in front of more than 52,000 fans in Brisbane on Tuesday. The five-time World Cup winners scored two goals late in the second half to see off a Socceroos outfit that has beaten their illustrious opponents only once in its history. The South Americans needed a last-minute goal to salvage a draw in their first match in Townsville on Friday, but turned in an improved performance to emerge victorious in the second match of the double-header.

Brazil opened the scoring in the third minute when full-back Vanderson found space on the edge of the box and fired a powerful volley past a diving Patrick Beach.

It was almost 2-0 seconds later when Brazil won the ball straight from the kick-off and broke for goal, but two good saves in succession from Beach denied the visitors.

The Socceroos settled after the frantic start and began to put Australia under pressure.

They were rewarded in the 28th minute when a Connor Metcalfe corner was deflected off a Brazilian defender and Alessandro Circati skewed the ball into the back of the net.

Metcalfe put Australia 2-1 ahead five minutes later when he found himself in space outside the box and fired a powerful drive into the top-right corner.

But in a breathless first half, Brazil captain Raphinha equalised from the penalty spot after his counterpart Harry Souttar fouled Danilo with a reckless challenge.

Despite its billing as a friendly, tensions boiled over in the second half when a clumsy tackle by Endrick on Souttar led to a shoving match between the two teams.

Brazil regrouped better and took the lead with about 20 minutes to go when Endrick cut the ball back in the box for Bruno Guimaraes, who made no mistake with his left foot.

They then put the game beyond doubt when Vinicius Junior was clipped in the box by Nestory Irankunda and the Real Madrid forward converted from the penalty spot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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