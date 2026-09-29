October 3 is set to be a momentous day in Indian football, as India take on Brazil in a highly-anticipated international friendly at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium. A packed out crowd is expected, as the likes of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Marquinhos, Gabriel and Endrick step foot on Indian soil. However, an interesting fact is that this won't be the first time that Vinicius Jr - Brazil's most well-known player - will be playing in India. Here's the story of when Vinicius' last visit to the country.

When did Vinicius Jr play in India?

Back in October 2016, Vinicius Jr was part of a Brazil squad that toured India's state of Goa for the inaugural edition of the BRICS U-17 Football Cup.

Then regarded as one of the biggest teenage talents in the world, Vinicius played against hosts India, South Africa, Russia and China as Brazil won the U-17 tournament.

At this point in time, Vinicius was still in Brazilian club Flamengo's youth academy. His visit to India happened almost one year before his 46 million euro transfer to Real Madrid in May 2017.

How did Vinicius Jr perform in India?

Vinicius Jr was Brazil's standout player as they went on to win the BRICS U-17 Football Cup. He smashed in four goals and finished as the top-scorer of the tournament, as Brazil won every single match en route to the title.

Vinicius also played and scored against India, in a group match that Brazil won 3-1. He scored the final goal of the game in the 82nd minute.

Interestingly, Vinicius was also supposed to tour India for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, but was not allowed to do so by Real Madrid, who had just bought him.

Vinicius Jr battling for form

Vinicius lit up the recent FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring four goals, although Brazil were knocked out in the Round of 16. However, his electric form seems to have deserted him, with the 26-year-old looking a shadow of his best in the ongoing 2026-27 season with Real Madrid.

Regarded by many fellow players, experts and fans as the man who should've won the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Saturday's match against India could prove to be much more than a friendly for Vinicius in his quest to rediscover his groove.

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