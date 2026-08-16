Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated that the upcoming 2026-27 football season may be his last at the top level of the sport. The Portuguese icon, 41, made the revelation in a recent interview ahead of his wedding with wife Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo, who is chasing the milestone of scoring 1,000 professional goals, is entering the 24th season of his senior career. Currently, he has 976 goals. Ronaldo presently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, and recently competed for his nation at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," said Ronaldo, in an interview with Vogue.

"I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," he further stated.

"And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned-what we've earned. Because after all it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice," he added.

Ronaldo tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez last week.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Ronaldo has enjoyed an accolade-laden career at the highest level of football. The Portuguese superstar has won five Ballons d'Or, the second-most of any player in history.

After rising into one of the best players in the world at English giants Manchester United, it was at Spanish club Real Madrid where Ronaldo reached his peak. He won four Champions League titles and four of his five Ballons d'Or during his nine-year stay in Madrid.

Ronaldo also led Portugal in the nation's most successful era in football, captaining the team to its first major international trophy in Euro 2016, and later winning the Nations League twice.

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