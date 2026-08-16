The official curtain-raiser event for top-tier football in England, the FA Community Shield, is set to get the ball rolling. Premier League champions Arsenal take on Manchester City, who won both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup on Sunday. Arsenal have been a force to be reckoned with under manager Mikel Arteta over the last couple of seasons but are coming into this fixture on the back of a shaky pre-season that saw them suffer losses to Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund. Manchester City, on the other hand, begin a new journey under former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, with Pep Guardiola saying goodbye to the club after the end of the last season. Tijjani Reijnders is all set to leave the club, where suspense continues to loom over the future of Rodri, who captained Spain to FIFA World Cup glory over the summer. Rodri, however, is expected to start the Community Shield match against Chelsea.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match be held?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be held on August 16 (Sunday).

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match be held?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be held at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Which channel will telecast the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match on TV?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live stream of the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match?

The live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be available on Sony LIV.

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