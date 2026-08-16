Alaves beat 10-man visitors Getafe 3-0 on Saturday and Sevilla snatched a late 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano as La Liga's 2026/27 season kicked off. Kiko Femenia's red card late in the first half for a high lunge set Getafe back and Nahuel Tenaglia nodded home the opener for the hosts after 73 minutes. Former Real Madrid striker Mariano curled home a fine second from the edge of the box in stoppage time as Quique Sanchez Flores's team got off to a winning start.

Mikel Rodriguez smashed home the third after being teed up by Mariano as Getafe crumbled during added time.

In the second match on the opening day of the new campaign, hosts Sevilla started poorly as a defensive mix-up allowed Alvaro Garcia in to open the scoring early on.

However, Luis Garcia's Sevilla battled back in the second half, with Jon Guridi levelling from the penalty spot.

Sevilla's Kike Salas was sent off with two minutes remaining but they were able to grab a late victory after Scottish forward Robbie Ure was brought down in the box deep in stoppage time.

Former Barcelona youth player Peque took the responsibility and rifled the penalty into the top corner.

On Sunday, Villarreal visit promoted side Racing Santander, among other games.

Atletico Madrid start their season at home against Malaga on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid are not in action until next weekend, visiting Espanyol on August 22, while champions Barcelona travel to face Elche on August 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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