Fresh from their comeback win over Al Arabi in the AFC Champions League Two qualifying play-off, East Bengal now turn their attention to the Durand Cup quarterfinals, where they face a disciplined Indian Army Football Team with a place in the last-four at stake, on Sunday. The reigning Indian Super League champions go into the clash high on confidence after overturning an early deficit against Al Arabi to seal their place in the AFC Champions League Two stage with a thumping 4-1 win on Wednesday. The Antonio López Habas' men will now look to carry that momentum into the Durand Cup knockout phase.

East Bengal finished second in Group A behind city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, losing 0-1 to the Mariners in the opening Kolkata derby before responding with emphatic wins over CISF Protectors (8-0) and South United FC (5-0).

Habas' side have shown plenty of attacking firepower, while Mohammed Rashid and Dani Ramírez offer creativity in midfield and between the lines.

Anwar Ali's presence at the back will also be important against an Indian Army side that topped Group B with perfect nine points.

The Army outfit beat Samaleswari Sporting 1-0, Baghpat FC 4-0 and Mohammedan SC 2-1 to reach the last eight round.

Their organisation, physicality and threat from set pieces could pose a different test for East Bengal.

Indian Army FT coach Antony Ramesh has made it clear that his side will respect East Bengal's quality but will not be overawed by the occasion.

Unbeaten SC Delhi favourites

The other quarterfinal in Ranchi pits unbeaten SC Delhi against debutants FC Raengdai.

SC Delhi topped Group C with three wins from three, with Brazilian forward Rodriguinho emerging as one of the tournament's leading scorers with six goals.

Raengdai, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise packages of the 135th Durand Cup, topping Group D in their maiden campaign.

Forward Midul Doley has been central to their run, scoring three goals, including a hat-trick against TRAU FC.

The quarterfinals begin with SC Delhi taking on Raengdai at 4pm IST, followed by East Bengal's clash against Indian Army at 7pm in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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