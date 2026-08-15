Cristian Romero announced Friday he was leaving Tottenham, with reports suggesting he will be joining Atletico Madrid in a 40 million euros (34.1 million pound) deal. Argentina international Romero was a controversial figure during his five years in north London, incurring several suspensions during 156 appearances for Spurs, where he was also captain. But he was named man-of-the-match for a fine display during the 2025 Europa League final win over Manchester United which ended Tottenham's 17-year wait for a major trophy.

"Today, I say goodbye to a place that, for five seasons, was much more than a club," Romero said on Instagram.

The 28-year-old added: "It was my home, my challenge and the place where my family and I built such an important part of our lives.

"I leave with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together.

"When I arrived, I had a clear dream: to leave my name in this club's history. I knew the only way was through hard work, sacrifice and achieving something that had seemed so difficult for so long: lifting a trophy again. And we did it.

"The journey wasn't perfect, but I don't want that to define my goodbye. I choose to remember the happy moments, the lessons, the people who stood by me and, above all, the love I received during these five years."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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