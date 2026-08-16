Arsenal has made an explosive start to the English soccer season, scoring inside 25 seconds in the Community Shield against Manchester City. Riccardo Calafiori was the scorer at the Principality Stadium on Sunday in the annual season curtain-raiser between last year's Premier League champions (Arsenal) and FA Cup winners (City). The match in Cardiff marks Enzo Maresca 's competitive debut as City manager after he replaced Pep Guardiola.

Calafior's goal is the fastest goal record in Community Shield's 118-year history.

More to follow...

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade