East Bengal vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming Durand Cup Quarterfinal: East Bengal take on Indian Army FT in the second quarter-final of the Durand Cup 2026 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Fresh from a 4-1 comeback win over Kuwait's Al Arabi in the AFC Champions League qualifiers, Antonio Lopez Habas' men are eyeing a place in the semi-finals of the oldest existing club football tournament in Asia. East Bengal finished second in Group A behind city rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, losing 0-1 to the Mariners in the opening Kolkata derby before responding with emphatic wins over CISF Protectors (8-0) and South United FC (5-0).

When will the East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be played?

The East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be played on Sunday, August 16.

Where will the East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal be played?

The East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal start?

The East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal?

The East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal?

The East Bengal FT vs Indian Army Durand Cup Quarterfinal will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and App.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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