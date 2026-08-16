East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE Updates, Durand Cup 2026: East Bengal are leading 1-0 against Indian Army Football Team at half-time of their Durand Cup 2026 quarter-final clash in Kolkata. East Bengal forward PV Vishnu scored a brilliant header to give them the lead in the 37th minute, but suffered an injury scare after an awkward landing. East Bengal enter the match on a high, having defeated Kuwaiti side Al-Arabi and qualified for the AFC Champions League Two mid-week. Despite losing to Mohun Bagan in the group stage, Antonio Lopez Habas' side qualified for the knockouts as the best second-placed side. East Bengal are aiming to level Mohun Bagan's record of 17 Durand Cup titles this year.
East Bengal vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup Quarter-Final LIVE Updates, straight from Kolkata:
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: HALF TIME! East Bengal 1-0 Indian Army
HALF TIME! East Bengal head into the break with a one-goal advantage, but they could've scored many more. A dominant performance from the favourites, but Indian Army are still only a goal away from coming back into the game.
More to come on the other side, stay tuned!
HT | EBFC 1-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: 3 minutes added on
Three minutes of stoppage time announced at the end of the first 45. Will we see another goal? Indian Army did well to hold on for nearly the entire first half, but East Bengal got a well-earned goal in the end.
45 1' EBFC 1-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Injury scare for East Bengal
Fourth goal of Durand Cup 2026 for PV Vishnu, but he landed on the ground in an awkward manner, and seems to be hurt. He is hobbling, but carrying on for now.
38' EBFC 1-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: GOAL! East Bengal lead!
GOOOAAALLLL! East Bengal finally take the lead! It's PV Vishnu with a brilliant header to give them the lead. Lovely left-footed cross from Australian Chris Ikonomidis, and Vishnu jumps over the Indian Army defence to break the deadlock.
37' EBFC 1-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Long-range shot, great save!
East Bengal centre-back Lalchungnunga smashes a long-range shot from miles out, and he connects really well! The ball swerves towards goal, but Indian Army goalkeeper Malla makes a great diving save. East Bengal creating more and more chances now.
21' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Good chance for East Bengal!
Lovely play by Dani Ramirez, he feints past a couple of defenders and finds David Hmar in the box with a good pass. David twists and turns from his marker and shoots with his left foot, but ends up firing wide!
19' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Free-kick opportunity
Dani Ramirez wins a free-kick for East Bengal, on the edge of the box on the right side. He takes the free-kick himself and fires towards goal, but hits the side-netting.
12' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Scare for East Bengal!
A chance for Indian Army! A half-cross, half-shot from the left wing ends up testing East Bengal back-up goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. Lachenpa just manages to tip it over the crossbar in time.
8' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Massive chance missed by East Bengal!
Oh dear, how have East Bengal not scored!? Lovely build-up down the right, and it's a cutback for Dani Ramirez, who ends up shooting it straight at the goalkeeper. The Real Madrid academy graduate should've done a lot better there.
6' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Rain increasing!
An external element impacting the match, with rain getting heavier and heavier in Kolkata. It will be interesting to see which team adapts best to the slippery conditions.
4' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: KICKOFF!
WE ARE LIVE! East Bengal attacking from right to left in the first half. East Bengal are in their white away kit, while Indian Army are in all-red. Here we go!
1' EBFC 0-0 IAFT
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Match about to begin
We are less than 10 minutes away from the start of the Durand Cup quarter-final between East Bengal and Indian Army FT. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates!
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Can Indian Army cause an upset?
The Indian Army Football Team topped a tough Group B, which also featured Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC, in the ongoing Durand Cup 2026. However, they're definitely the underdogs against reigning ISL champions East Bengal today.
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: East Bengal's historic win
East Bengal enter today's match on a huge high. Just a few days ago, the men in red and gold pulled off a sensational 4-1 comeback win against Kuwaiti giants Al-Arabi SC, and secured qualification to the group stage of the AFC Champions League Two.
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Starting XIs announced
Here are the respective starting lineups for Indian Army FT and East Bengal. Three overseas players start for East Bengal, including captain Bassim Rashid and Spanish maestro Dani Ramirez.
The XI is ready.— Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 16, 2026
Indian Army FT face East Bengal FC in the quarter-finals.
Watch live on @SonySportsNetwk & @SonyLIV #IAFTEBFC #135thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredbySBIandCIL #DeshKaCup #ManyChampionsOneLegacy pic.twitter.com/TLKhUFYQ6U
East Bengal vs Indian Army LIVE: Durand Cup quarter-final!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports, for the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2026 quarter-finals! It's East Bengal taking on Indian Army Football Team today, at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.